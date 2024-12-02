STICPAY collaborates with Ness LAB

As part of this collaboration, STICPAY will facilitate the deposit and withdrawal of Ness LAB's tokens, NESS, for its one million users through its e-wallet service. Additionally, NESS will be integrated as a payment method within STICPAY, potentially improving its recognition within a major payment network.

The partnership aims to offer easier access to the Web3 economy for participants in the NESS ecosystem through STICPAY’s payment solutions. Simultaneously, STICPAY users unfamiliar with crypto wallets and token transfers can be introduced to the crypto industry through Ness LAB.

STICPAY, with licenses from regulators such as the UK Financial Conduct Authority, Labuan Financial Services Authority, and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission, operates a borderless e-wallet and global payment gateway. According to the official press release, the company has more than one million users across 200 countries and supports various fiat and cryptocurrencies for approximately 5,000 corporate clients. It's also worth noting that STICPAY is actively engaged with partners in the foreign exchange and online gaming sectors, offering services such as cashback.

To commemorate the partnership launch, STICPAY plans to host a promotional event where service fees for all NESS payments and deposits on the STICPAY e-wallet will be waived. In the official press release, representatives from STICPAY expressed that the strategic partnership with Ness LAB aligns with the growing trend of Web3 adoption in the e-wallet and payment gateway industry, enabling broader cryptocurrency payment options and strengthening Web3 capabilities.

More information about the two companies

Founded in 2018, STICPAY is licenced by various financial authorities, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority, Labuan Financial Services Authority, and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission. In October 2023, STICPAY partnered with Binance Pay to streamline e-wallet cryptocurrency payments.

The partnership between the two companies aimed to improve STICPAY users' access to a wide range of leading cryptocurrencies. In essence, STICPAY gained the ability to offer its users the option to deposit funds directly through Binance Pay, Binance's cryptocurrency payment technology. This integration allowed STICPAY users to engage in trading, sending, and transacting in over 70 prominent cryptocurrencies, offering cost-efficiency and faster transaction processing.

Ness LAB, a partner of crypto-focused media outlet CoinNess, aims to expedite new connections within the information economy. The NESS token, serving as the foundation for Ness LAB’s ecosystem, facilitates exchange and value transfer within platforms, offering a reward system to encourage user and stakeholder participation.