Steam to accept Bitcoin payments for all purchases

Valve is setting up a partnership with a third-party to process payments made by the underground electronic currency, giving customers more choices when supporting developers with purchases. This change will require no input from developers.

It works by charging the Steam customer the current price of the game, based on region, which is then passed along to the payment processor who then converts that into the same value in Bitcoin based on the daily exchange rate. The payment processor takes the Bitcoin and pays Steam in traditional currency.

Valve goes on to reiterate there is no action required on the part of developers, although there does not seem to be a way to opt out for developers at this stage.