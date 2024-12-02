State Street to provide digital asset fund administration capabilities





In partnership with Lukka, an enterprise crypto asset data and software provider, State Street will support its private fund clients with collection, standardisation, enrichment, reconciliation, processing, and reporting related to crypto and other digital assets.

The partnership is State Street’s latest effort in the digital and crypto asset space following the launch of State Street Digital, a division focused on addressing the industry’s shift to digital finance.

State Street will leverage Lukka’s product suite, which includes a proprietary middle and back-office data management solution, purpose-built for blockchain and crypto asset data, as well as Lukka Reference Data, and Lukka Prime Pricing Data.