Startup named Eco raises USD 26 mln in funding

Newly out of alpha mode, the platform offers up to 5% rewards on both crypto asset savings and spending. The firm’s second fundraise was led by a16z Crypto – the digital asset investment arm of Andreessen Horowitz – with Founders Fund, Activant Capital, Slow Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Tribe Capital, Valor Capital Group, and more also participating.

The company previously raised USD 8.5 million in a round led by Expa (Camp’s startup studio) and crypto investment firm Pantera Capital.