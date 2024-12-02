Startup investment in Bitcoin on the rise

Investments in the Bitcoin space passed over USD 107 million from October to November 2014, cbinsights.com reports.

Among the startups, there is Blockstream, which raised USD 21 million from investors including Reid Hoffman, Khosla Ventures and Real Ventures. In October 2014, Bitcoin wallet Blockchain and Bitcoin mining firm BitFury Group raised USD 30.5 million and USD 20 million, respectively.

In total, Bitcoin startup investments now total over USD 400 million in aggregate funding, as compared with USD 25 million in Q2 2013. Since September 2014, Bitcoin prices have steadily dipped below USD 400, while funding to the space continues to accumulate.