Standards Australia pushes ISO to issuing of blockchain standards

The peak standards-setting organization for Australia is offering the assistance of Australian expertise to the Geneva-based ISO.

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) recently acquired a stake in New York-based Digital Asset Holdings, which is exploring the prospect of using its blockchain technology to help replace its CHESS sharemarket clearing system, while Australian banks are also examining the potential uses of blockchain technology.

The ISO, which has more than 160 members, needs the support of only five to take up an issue once a member proposes it.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission has expressed interest in collaborating with blockchain players and the financial services sector to craft a regulatory framework for the technology.