Standard Chartered to roll out digital assets brokerage, exchange

BC is the parent to Hong Kong licensed digital asset platform OSL. The new platform will be based in the UK to target institutional and corporate clients in the UK and Europe, expecting to launch in Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approval, according to Ledger Insights.

The joint venture aims to combine OSL’s technology with Standard Chartered’s global network and brokerage experience. It plans to provide access to deep liquidity pools in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets.