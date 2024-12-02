Standard Chartered partners with The Sandbox to enter the metaverse





It is one of the first bank to acquire virtual land at The Sandbox metaverse’s Mega City district, a culture hub based on or inspired by Hong Kong talents.

Led by SC Ventures, Standard Chartered Group’s innovation, fintech investment, and ventures arm, SCBHK will actively engage its clients, partners, staff, and the tech community, to explore co-creation opportunities in this new space. It has the goal of building new experiences for clients, as well as bringing the local sports and art communities into the metaverse.

SC Ventures has been investing in disruptive financial technology and exploring alternative business models for the bank. The innovation arm will continue to drive the bank’s entrance into the metaverse and exploration of future Web 3.0 opportunities.