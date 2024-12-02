Standard Chartered launches digital assets trading for institutional clients



Standard Chartered has announced the launch of a fully integrated and secure digital assets trading service for institutional clients.

Following this announcement, this initiative will enable Standard Chartered to offer delivered spot Cryptoasset trading for institutional customers and users, including corporates, investors, and asset managers.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Standard Chartered’s launch of digital assets trading for institutional clients

According to the official press release, the trading offering is fully integrated with Standard Chartered's existing platforms, aiming to allow institutional clients to access and trade cryptoassets through the use of familiar FX interfaces. At the same time, clients and users will have the possibility to settle with their choice of custodian, including Standard Chartered’s secure digital assets custody solutions.

As an FCA-registered cryptoasset service provider, customers will benefit from the assurance of dealing with a regulated global bank, supported by robust and secure balance sheet capabilities, institutional-grade risk controls, and a world-class trading platform. Operating within Standard Chartered's regulated banking framework, this offering is set to remove many barriers institutional clients face when entering the crypto space.

Furthermore, the capability represents the latest expansion in Standard Chartered’s growing suite of digital asset capabilities, as Standard Chartered will now offer digital assets custody and trading through its Corporate and Investment Bank, and its ventures, Zodia Custody, Zodia Markets, and digital asset tokenisation services through the use of another venture, Libeara.



