Paybis has released a stablecoin infrastructure report at Money20/20 Europe, showing 23% of businesses use or plan to use stablecoins for cross-border payments.

The report draws on Paybis platform data and a separate business survey, tracing a significant shift in the composition of stablecoin activity on the platform over the past three years. Stablecoins accounted for 86% of total crypto volume processed by Paybis in April 2026, compared with 12% in July 2023. Total stablecoin volume on the platform reached USD 2.81 billion in May 2026, with annual volume in 2025 recording a 7.2x increase year-on-year. From January to April 2026, stablecoin volume grew 135% compared with the same period in 2025.

B2B activity now dominates platform volumes

The growth in stablecoin activity has been accompanied by a pronounced shift toward business-to-business use. B2B transactions represented 36% of Paybis stablecoin volume in 2023, rising to 70.1% in 2024 and 96.9% in 2025. Between January and April 2026, B2B flows accounted for 97.8% of stablecoin volume on the platform, a notable evolution for a provider that also offers retail-facing products.

Sector-level data from Paybis covers B2B stablecoin volume since April 2024. Digital Goods led by share at 21.4%, followed by Virtual Assets Business (15.8%), Technology (15.1%), Retail and E-commerce (14.5%), and Financial Technology (11.6%). Together, these five sectors accounted for 78.4% of B2B stablecoin volume over the period.

According to the official press release, the findings align with broader industry signals around stablecoin adoption in payment infrastructure. Regulatory frameworks such as the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation have begun to provide clearer operating conditions for stablecoin issuers and payment service providers in Europe, which may be contributing to growing business confidence in stablecoin-based settlement.

Awareness gap may constrain adoption

Despite the growth in usage, the report points to a persistent knowledge gap among business decision-makers. In the survey, 53% of respondents expected international stablecoin transfers to settle instantly, while 47% anticipated settlement times of between one hour and one full day, with 17.4% expecting a full day. In practice, stablecoin settlement typically occurs within seconds or minutes, depending on the blockchain network used.

Cost expectations were similarly split. Among 1,068 respondents, 33.3% anticipated transfer fees of around 3%, while 32% selected 0.01%. Responses were broadly divided between higher-cost assumptions of 3% or 1% and lower-cost assumptions of 0.5% or 0.01%. Given that stablecoin payment costs are generally benchmarked below 1%, overestimation of both fees and settlement times could cause businesses to underestimate the practical advantages of stablecoin rails relative to traditional correspondent banking routes.

Konstantins Vasilenko, Co-Founder and CBDO of Paybis, commented that B2B now represents the majority of volume on the platform, driven by businesses seeking faster cross-border settlement and treasury movement. The company characterised stablecoins as an emerging settlement layer within the broader financial system, particularly relevant for cross-border payouts and international treasury operations.

Paybis holds MiCA and Payment Institution licences and offers businesses API-based access to stablecoin infrastructure, including dedicated IBANs and on/off-ramp capabilities.