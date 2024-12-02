Square to build open-source Bitcoin mining system

Square’s CEO Jack Dorsey shared this in a series of tweets explaining his intent to follow a collaborative approach in further decentralising Bitcoin mining. He believes that further decentralising the Bitcoin network will be critical for securely settling the transactions.

Square’s system aims to deliver energy-efficient mining solutions by innovation in silicon, software, and integration.

The company will build the mining system following a similar collaborative approach that was used to develop its ‘assisted custody’ BTC hardware wallet. Recently, Dorsey’s Twitter launched a cryptocurrency-based tipping service, which allows users to tip using bitcoin’s lightning network.