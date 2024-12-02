Square Cash to trial Bitcoin transactions

Currently the trial is available to a small number of users and it enables users buy and sell Bitcoin directly in the app. Thus, the feature is centred on buying and selling Bitcoin and not sending and receiving – which is unusual considering Square Cash is known for sending and receiving money, the online publication continued.

Users who have access to the beta can swipe right from the Cash Card page to access Bitcoin functionality. Once there users will see a balance in USD and BTC, a graph showing performance over the last day, month or year and buy / sell buttons.

Nevertheless, it is not yet clear what the fee structure will be or if there are daily buying or selling limits, or who Square is using as a liquidity provider for the transactions.