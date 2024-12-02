Sprint, SoftBank initiate blockchain consortium for telecoms

The project, called Carrier Blockchain Study Group, started in February 2017 when the companies announced they were testing a platform, developed by blockchain startup TBCASoft, aimed at improving communications between carriers.

The consortium has already successfully tested mobile payment systems and recharging prepaid phones across different carriers using the platform. In the future, the group will roll out applications for connected computing, personal authentication, and debt resolution. The partners involved in the project expressed hope that the consortium will attract other carriers.