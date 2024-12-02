SpectroCoin rolls out Bitcoin-to-cash service in 25 countries

Customers of SpectroCoin can now deposit and withdraw funds through localized bank transfers in Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Columbia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany , Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Norway, Romania, Pana, Peru, Poland, Slovakia, Span, Sweden and the UK.

Residents in these countries can make cash deposits at a post office or electronic money transfer. They can also use international wire transfers or utilize the SEPA payment network to control their Bitcoin banking.

SpectroCoin also offers a Bitcoin digital wallet and exchange as well as merchant services. All users of the user’s accounts hold protection by two-factor authentication.

