Spark doubles tokenised asset allocation to USD 2 billion

The move comes as on chain finance continues to attract greater institutional and retail interest, especially in the Asia-Pacific region and emerging markets.

This fresh injection of capital builds upon the original USD 1 billion deployed in the first quarter of 2025 through what Spark referred to as its ‘Tokenization Grand Prix.’ The company, which operates as an on-chain capital allocator, now holds approximately USD 2.4 billion in total value locked across its platform.

The initial allocations under the programme directed USD 500 million to BlackRock’s BUIDL, USD 300 million to Superstate’s USTB, and USD 200 million to Centrifuge’s JTRSY. These partners are set to receive further funding from the new allocation.

Focus on liquidity and on-chain infrastructure

Spark’s suite of products, including Spark Liquidity Layer, Spark Savings, and SparkLend, is designed to address common challenges in decentralised finance (DeFi), such as fragmented liquidity, underutilised capital, and lack of coordination across protocols.

Representatives from Spark indicated that the decision to scale up capital deployment was aimed at building on what they described as effective strategies already in place, in response to sustained market interest in tokenisation and real-world asset integration.

In the first quarter of 2025, Spark reported approximately USD 40 million in revenue and noted its expansion to Base and Arbitrum networks. The company also launched its Savings USDC Vault, a yield-focused product that has reportedly attracted over USD 41 million in deposits to date.

Recent collaborations with protocols such as Maple Finance and RedStone reflect Spark’s continued focus on decentralised liquidity infrastructure. Since December 2024, the platform has generated an estimated USD 164 million in annualised revenue from its allocated capital.