Spanish to buy Bitcoin with cash in 4000 new locations

The announcement stated that users are able to buy Bitcoins with the help of Bitnovo coupons that are exchanged without registering and instantly in the app and in the web of the Spanish platform. According to EconoTimes, the expansion of Bitnovo in Spain consist 800% increase in the number of locations that were previously available in the country. Initially, there were approximately 500 places where you could buy Bitcoin, prior to the rollout, Bitcoin.com report stated.

Earlier in March 2017, the company announced that it has expanded its services on a global scale to over 130 countries and is offering free virtual VISA cards in order to commemorate their milestone, the online publication continued. These free VISA cards can be placed online by Bitnovo customers from any of the 130 supported countries.