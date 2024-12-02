Sovrin Foundation fires staff after token issuance mishap

There appears to be some difference of opinion about Sovrin’s fundraising process, pre-dating the COVID-19 financial meltdown, particularly around procuring the funds needed to conduct a regulated token sale, known in US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) parlance as a Regulation A+ (Reg A+), an amendment to the JOBS Act which came into effect in 2015.

Launching a token under Reg A+ would require USD 1 million to USD 2 million in additional funding to file with the SEC, and a further USD 1 million to USD 2 million to complete the registration. The Sovrin Foundation experienced a shortfall in the funds needed for issuing a regulated token. In October 2019, a new potential investment of USD 5 million emerged, but terms were found unacceptable by Sovrin Foundation staff.