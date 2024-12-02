South Korea uncovers about USD 600 million in illegal cryptocurrency trade

The country’s customs service said in a statement on that about USD 596.02 million worth of foreign exchange crimes were detected. The Asian country has adopted a tough stance on regulating cryptocurrency trading as many locals, including students and housewives, jumped into a frenzied market despite warnings from policy makers around the world of a bubble, the online publication continues.

Effective from January 30, authorities will allow only real-name bank accounts to be used for cryptocurrency trading designed to stop virtual coins from being used for money laundering and other crimes.