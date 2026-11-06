South Korea’s finance minister stated that the government would consult lawmakers on pushing back the implementation date, currently set for January 2027. If adopted, the change would move the start of the regime to 2029 and reverse the position the Finance Ministry set out earlier in the year.

Under the planned framework, investors would pay a 22% levy on annual crypto gains above approximately USD 1.860. The rate combines a 20% income tax with a 2% local tax.

Rationale for the postponement

The government has tied the revised timeline to international tax transparency. According to officials, 2029 marks the start of information exchange with the US under the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). In the government’s assessment, applying the tax before those exchanges begin could place the domestic market at a disadvantage relative to overseas markets.

The government also intends to take into account changes under planned digital asset legislation, so that the tax rules reflect the wider regulatory framework being developed for the sector rather than preceding it. In addition, the proposal marks a change of course: in May 2026, a Finance Ministry official stated that implementation would proceed in 2027 as scheduled. Since then, South Korean finance officials have engaged with major crypto exchanges amid growing calls for a postponement.

Industry representatives raised two main concerns: tax rules for different transaction types remain unresolved, and that there has been insufficient time to prepare the infrastructure needed to support the regime.

Loss carryforward and legislative timeline

Alongside the delay, officials plan to introduce a three-year loss carryforward provision. This would allow investors to offset crypto losses against profits earned over the following three years.

The government intends to submit amendments to the tax system during parliament’s regular session in 2027, with detailed tax guidelines planned for the first half of 2028. This sequence would see both the legislative changes and the operational guidance in place ahead of the proposed 2029 start.

The crypto gains tax was originally scheduled to take effect in January 2022. It was subsequently postponed to 2023, then to 2025, and later to 2027. The latest proposal would make 2029 the fifth target date for the regime.

The outcome now depends on consultations with lawmakers. For investors and exchanges, the proposal would extend the period without a tax on crypto gains, while the loss carryforward provision, the 2027 amendments, and the 2028 guidelines are set to shape how the regime operates once it comes into force.