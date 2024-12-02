South Korea gets busy with blockchain and rolls out blockchain consortium

The group has signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on projects and share their expertise on blockchain technology. The IT Committee of the Korea Financial Investment Association will share its blockchain case studies and technical research results with the consortium. Furthermore, the committee will also assist in the operation of the secretariat of the consortium and provide technical training sessions.

Moreover, the group aims to create business opportunities for the consortium as well as establishing a platform with the member companies. Its future research projects include the establishment of a common platform for personal authentication due in 2017, researching into clearing and settlement automation in 2018 and 2019, and a platform for over-the-counter trading for 2020, according to Coin Journal.

In November 2016, the Korean Exchange launched the Korea Startup Market, a marketplace where the equity shares of startup companies can be traded in the open market. The exchange uses Blocko’s Coinstack platform for document and identity authentication.