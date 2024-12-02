SolidProof rolls out KYC and audit services for DeFi projects in Germany

Dubbed the SolidProof Automated Auto Tool (SAAT), the product is designed to streamline and speed up the entire smart contract auditing process.

SAAT utilises pre-installed parameters to sniff out bugs, errors, and inefficiencies embedded in any DeFi project’s smart contract. The automation of audits also enables SolidProof to analyse complex smart contracts that would be almost impossible to review manually, boosting the security of Defi projects. Upon completing the autonomous review process, SolidProof auditors present the dev team with an audit report that classifies the existing vulnerabilities according to their severity (Critical, Medium, and Low).

The auditors then offer recommendations to remedy all loose ends or system inefficiencies. They then work hand in hand with the project backers to fix the identified bugs before producing a final audit report and certificate that proves the project is safe for mainstream use.

The platform’s services will reportedly reduce vulnerabilities inherent in cryptographic tokens and blockchain tech. Furthermore, the auto tool will be the focal point of all audit-related services offered by SolidProof, helping the company produce an automated analysis of DeFi codes.