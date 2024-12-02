Solayer launches global Emerald Card with on-chain access

The card, which enables direct USDC deposits, real-world spending, and global access, is part of the company's strategy to integrate blockchain-based financial tools into everyday payments. The rollout includes compatibility with Apple Pay and Google Pay, alongside the activation of a user waitlist system that incorporates a pre-activation fee.

The Emerald Card operates on Solayer’s proprietary InfiniSVM, a hardware-accelerated Solana Virtual Machine Layer 1. According to internal testing, the infrastructure currently supports throughput exceeding 300,000 transactions per second. With this capacity, the platform processes point-of-sale transactions directly on-chain and supports spending across more than 150 million merchants in 200 countries, including the United States.

Users can deposit and hold USDC, with the option to convert into sUSD, which can be minted or redeemed at any time and remains fully transferable across the blockchain.

Expanding the on-chain payment infrastructure

Unlike traditional financial services, the Emerald Card enables decentralised access to payment functionality. Users can deposit funds, spend USDC globally, and withdraw cash from ATMs without relying on centralised custodians. Solayer officials describe this as a step toward eliminating dependence on conventional banking infrastructure, with an example use case allowing for instant, borderless payments and withdrawals.

The product also includes a rewards scheme, dubbed Emerald Rewards, which grants users points for every purchase. These points can be exchanged for reward tokens, depending on participation in specific campaigns.

Solayer has partnered with several Solana-based protocols and platforms to improve user incentives. Initial collaborators include Solana ID, Sonic, Cudis, Nightly, OpenEden, and others, who offer campaign-based benefits to Emerald Card holders.

Additional features include early access to new Solayer products, eligibility for upcoming token distribution programmes, and other partner-driven incentives. Users can also invite others to the waitlist system, with each USD 1,000 spent unlocking a new invite.