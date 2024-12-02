solarisBank launches subsidiary for crypto and digital assets adoption

The platform’s goal is to add a custody solution to the full range of solarisBank’s digital white-label banking services. In 2018, solarisBank launched the solarisBank Blockchain Factory as a banking infrastructure provider, and the new solaris Digital Assets will further advance solarisBank’s blockchain activities by supplementing the banking infrastructure with a custody solution for digital assets.

Moreover, as a subsidiary of solarisBank AG, solaris Digital Assets plans to fulfil the regulatory requirements of the German market and ensure the compliant storage of digital assets. This way, the partners do not have to apply for a license themselves. In addition, in 2020, the company will apply for a license for the crypto custody business (Kryptoverwahrgeschäft).

The first product of solaris Digital Assets is a white-label custody solution for digital assets, which combines maximal security with instant accessibility to meet the demands of today’s digital asset industry. The custody solution is already being tested, and it can be combined with digital banking services including identification solutions or digital bank accounts to build a full digital asset ecosystem.