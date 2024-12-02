Solaris Digital Assets, Bitwala to collaborate on digital asset custody solution

Bitwala has selected Solarisbank’ subsidiary’s Banking-as-a-Service platform to tap into services such as digital bank accounts, cards and KYC, custody of digital assets, and more.

Bitwala customers in Europe will be able to store both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) on the Solaris Digital Assets Platform. The new joint service, that will be accessible from January 2021, builds on the existing cooperation between Bitwala and Solarisbank. Since September 2018, Bitwala has leveraged the Banking-as-a-Service platform of Solarisbank to offer its customer base digital bank accounts and debit cards.

In the new wallet set up, the so-called ‘private keys’ of Bitwala's customers, which grant access to the digital assets on the blockchain, are generated and managed by Solaris Digital Assets in its infrastructure. New Bitwala customers no longer need to generate a wallet themselves. They will instantly have a crypto wallet in the app for a seamless customer experience.

If you are interested to find out more about Bitwala, you can check out our interview with Bitwala’s CEO Jörg von Minckwitz here:

https://thepaypers.com/interviews/exclusive-interview-with-europes-first-blockchain-enabled-bank-bitwala--772825