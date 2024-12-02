Solar Integrated Roofing to accept crypto payments

The integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company has announced it has selected Coinbase Commerce as a cryptocurrency partner in this process. Solar Integrated Roofing will accept payments from customers at its subsidiary, Cornerstone Construction.

The addition of a cryptocurrency payment integration allows Cornerstone to accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin for all customer purchases including roofing and solar projects as well as related products and services.

During the trial phase, Cornerstone will be evaluating the cost savings from accepting cryptocurrency that include avoiding the high fees of traditional payment methods and reducing or eliminating issues related to fraud-related chargebacks or mistakes.