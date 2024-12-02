Solana launches crypto smartphones

The company will launch a smartphone called Saga by Q1, 2023, with a secure and native custody solution called Seed Vault, a Mobile Stack, a non-fungible token (NFT) based product called Saga Pass, and the Solana dApp Store.

The company behind the blockchain is supported by players in the crypto space including crypto exchange FTX, Coral, Kiyomi/OpenEra, Magic Eden, Okay Bears, Orca, Phantom, StepN, and others. These products will allow developers to create applications and create new use cases, as well as advance mobile payment capabilities.

Solana is trying to provide crypto developers and users with native hardware and software and a native custody solution.