Solana Labs launches a ChatGPT plugin

This new open-source reference implementation of a ChatGPT module basically allows users to interact directly with the Solana network from within ChatGPT. Moreover, some users have experimented with using ChatGPT to send SOL to a specified address. Afterwards, ChatGPT offers step-by-step instructions to sign and submit the transaction, and as long as individuals have adequate funds in their Solana wallet, the transaction can proceed.

Individuals can also specify a price when requesting ChatGPT to acquire Solana-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In addition, ChatGPT can display all NFTs held by a specific Solana address. The plugin launch comes in the context of Solana Foundation’s recent commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

Specifically, the Solana Foundation has awarded grants ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 25,000 for a total of USD 1 million, and both new and existing initiatives are eligible to apply for the grant. Solana officials cited by cointrust.com talked about these grants and how they were designed to encourage the Solana ecosystem to investigate new applications for novel technologies. They also revealed that, in order to qualify for a grant, the dApp built on the Solana blockchain must meet three specific criteria.

Namely, the dApp should be available for public use, it should be released as open-source, and the source code should always be available to the Solana Foundation.

ChatGPT’s ban in Italy

In April 2023, the Italian Data Protection Authority has blocked OpenAI’s ChatGPT in the country citing the illegal collection of personal data. The reasoning behind the ChatGPT block is linked to concerns that OpenAI is breaching the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). A lack of any system to prevent minors from accessing the tech was also cited as a concern, and as a result, the independent authority has opened an investigation.

If OpenAI has processed the data of Europeans in an unlawful manner, DPAs across the bloc could order the data to be deleted. The consequences for the company are unclear, but the measures might force it to retrain models based on that personal data.

OpenAI reacted by including a new ‘export’ option that allows customers to download their data and better understand the information that ChatGPT maintains. Users can also turn off their conversation history with ChatGPT thanks to a new privacy feature.