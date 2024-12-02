As a next-generation protocol, the solution aims to bridge decentralised networks with traditional financial systems, offering secure payment experiences for developers and users.











Optimising Web3 payments

SBC is a blockchain infrastructure under SoftBank which integrates AI supercomputing power with a low-latency architecture. It is interconnected with SoftBank’s global communication networks and data centre, supporting compliant global payments, asset tokenisation, smart contracts, and Open Finance at scale.

Interstellar is built on SBC and aims to establish a blockchain-based financial infrastructure accessible to all, bridging digital assets with RWA. The Interstellar ecosystem includes a global payment system, a native stablecoin (USDX), a modular Open Finance framework (PayFi), AI-driven computation, and blockchain architecture, forming a sustainable solution.

PayFi offers benefits to wallet holders, such as earning returns on digital assets, and for merchants, who can accept global, permissionless payments. Additionally, developers can build and integrate financial dApps to leverage ecosystem-wide liquidity.Interstellar combines proprietary AI compute clusters with a low-latency, high-throughput blockchain to deliver real-time payments, transparent on-chain settlement and auditability, and contract–based automation and workflows.

In addition, its native stablecoin, USDX, is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar and designed for high liquidity and price stability. Integrated with SBC Pay and the PayFi ecosystem, USDX functions as the on-chain equivalent of cash, enabling retail payments, asset swaps, contract settlements, and more.

Interstellar runs on SBC Pay, a next-generation digital wallet designed for Web3. It enables cross-border remittances and payments within seconds, has a built-in blockchain feature with AI-powered security infrastructure, and offers compliance, as it is integrated with global licencing and fiat on/off-ramp systems. SBC Pay enables real-time asset movement across borders and platforms, supporting users regardless of their location, identity, or financial context.