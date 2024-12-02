Société Générale legal director calls out for Bitcoin regulation

In an article co-written by Dominique Bourrinet, group legal director of the French multinational bank and his colleague Etienne Mauret, the consequences of Bitcoin’s undetermined legal status are discussed.

Despite branding the French authorities’ efforts as laudable, the authors continue to outline the need for an international regulatory framework that would quickly supervise this new money.

Bourrinet and Mauret go on to warn against the associated risks of using cryptocurrency in the absence of regulation. Bitcoin, they say, offers no guarantee with regards to price or liquidity.

Additional negatives attributed to the digital currency in the article include its use in the purchase of illegal products and the potential for customers to lose funds as a result of failure or destruction of the computer’s owner or closure of the corresponding storage unit.