Société Générale joins Broadridge's DLT platform

Built on Broadridge’s fixed income platform, DLR couples emerging distributed ledger and smart contract technology with existing operational account structure functionality, allowing for real-time securities mobility in the repo market at scale.

Broadridge provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications. They offer technology-driven solutions to provide business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge’s infrastructure serves as a global communications hub allowing corporate governance by linking public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.