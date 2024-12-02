Societe Generale - Forge selects ConsenSys for CBDC experiments

As part of this partnership, Societe Generale - Forge will continue to build upon its recent achievements such as the issuance of a EUR 100 million covered bond on blockchain in 2019, and the issuance of a EUR 40 million bond that was settled with a CBDC in 2020, a joint project with the Banque de France, the French central bank.

ConsenSys will provide technology and expertise to Societe Generale - Forge, focusing in particular on CBDC issuance and management, delivery versus payment, and cross-ledger interoperability, according to the official press release.