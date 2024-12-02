Societe Generale-FORGE partners with Bitpanda

In essence, this partnership aims to encourage wider adoption of digital assets by offering stablecoins through a regulated platform. The introduction of EURCV to the Bitpanda platform is expected to make it easier for European investors to access stablecoins, offering them a regulated and stable digital asset that serves as a connection between traditional financial systems and the digital economy.

Both SG-FORGE and Bitpanda emphasise security and regulatory compliance in their operations. By listing EURCV on Bitpanda, users will be able to buy, sell, and hold the stablecoin in a secure environment, alongside other assets, providing them with a seamless experience.

The collaboration between SG-FORGE and Bitpanda also seeks to expand the potential use cases of EURCV across Europe. The stablecoin is positioned to play a role in cross-border payments, fund transfers, and everyday transactions, offering stability while benefiting from the security and convenience provided by the Bitpanda platform.

Officials from SG-FORGE highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating that it marks an important step toward the broader adoption of stablecoins in the financial system. They noted that the collaboration aims to provide European users with a stable and accessible digital asset for trading and settlements.

In turn, representatives from Bitpanda added that EUR-based stablecoins are becoming increasingly vital to the future of digital assets in Europe, as they facilitate the integration between traditional finance and the digital economy. They emphasised that fully regulated stablecoins such as EURCV will help bridge the gap between these two systems.

Other developments from Bitpanda

In August 2024 CoinMENA announced a partnership with Bitpanda Technology Solutions to improve trading efficiency and broaden its range of crypto assets in the MENA region. This collaboration allowed CoinMENA to integrate a wider selection of cryptocurrencies, aiming to provide users with more competitive pricing and an enhanced trading experience.

The integration of Bitpanda’s technology supported CoinMENA in managing increased user demand while ensuring a reliable trading environment.