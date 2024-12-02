Snapcard, UniPAY partner to allow Bitcoin payments

The partnership gives 55,000 active UniPAY users the option to activate a new cryptocurrency account, enabling them to send and receive Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin and to convert between local currency and digital currency.

UniPAY will also start offering Bitcoin as a payment method to merchant partners.

Founded in 2013, Snapcard offers a suite of products and services designed to make it easy for consumers and businesses to use Bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

UniPAY is a e-wallet service that enables secure online payments in Georgia. Users simply need to register for a UniPAY account and load it with funds online or at one of the supporting outlets.

