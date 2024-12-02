Snapcard and Ifeelgoods integrate Bitcoin into rewards programs

Ifeelgoods clients will now be able to reward their customers with Bitcoin as opposed to digital goods or special coupons.

For Ifeelgoods, the partnership means that the company will be able to offer its services worldwide, as opposed to the 30 countries it had previously operated in. For Snapcard, potentially thousands of new clients will experience their service for the first time via a trusted brand.

Ifeelgoods is just one of Snapcards clients who will be utilizing their new MassPay API, which enables large organizations to send out Bitcoin payments without even having a Bitcoin address. A phone number or e-mail address is sufficient, and the recipient then learns how to collect the funds. MassPay envisions much more than promotional-type usage, though, with recipients given the option to cash out in a local currency for extremely low fees.