SmartMetric to introduce cryptocurrency key storage on its biometric card platform

The company is now able to offer a card platform that has embedded inside the card a biometric fingerprint scanner for validating the card user and automatically giving the validated user access to the encrypted crypto keys stored inside the new SmartMetric Crypto Payments Card.

The SmartMetric Crypto Card solution has its own crypto key secure element inside the card protected by firewalled encryption. This allows for the safe storage on the card of encrypted crypto keys.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated credit/debit card allows an easy to enroll of a person’s fingerprint. The card holder’s fingerprint is stored and encrypted inside the SmartMetric biometric card in a one-time touch and store process. SmartMetric secure user storage of the cardholder's fingerprint does not require additional fingerprint reading devices in bank branches for enrolling fingerprints.

The current manufacturing capacity of the SmartMetric biometric credit/debit card is in excess of 1 million cards a month.