Smart money app Plum expands offering in Ireland with ETFs

ETFs are investment funds that trade on stock exchanges, similar to stocks. They hold a diversified portfolio of assets, such as stocks, bonds, or commodities, and aim to track the performance of a specific index or sector.











Plum’s ETF investment plans

In partnership with Berlin-based fintech Upvest, Plum now offers its customers investments in Euro-denominated ETFs, starting from EUR 1, including fractional shares. As a result, Plum is delivering its clients a broader, enhanced investment experience, in addition to the 3,000 US stocks it already offers.

The Easy ETF range, accessible without a paid subscription, consists of three globally diversified ETFs tailored to different risk levels to help customers start their investment journey.

The rest of the ETFs are available with Pro and Premium subscriptions, with more than 40 carefully selected funds on offer in total, such as the S&P 500 US, Artificial Intelligence ETF. or Europe Dividend Income.

This launch follows ‘Plum Interest’, a product based on a money market fund offering a return of up to 3.80%.

Paired with Plum’s stock investing product, the company aims to offer Irish savers a full suite of products to build wealth over the long-term.

Officials from Plum said people in Ireland have been let down by poor interest rates and inaccessible and confusing investment options from the traditional banks and providers. That is why they have selected a range of ETFs that will provide customers with more high-quality options to put their money to work. The recent success of their ‘Plum Interest’ product in Ireland shows that people are hungry for innovative products to build their wealth.