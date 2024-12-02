Small deposits fee removed by Bitfinex, crypto becomes accessible to all

This move is meant to open up crypto trading, providing existing and prospective customers with greater flexibility. Starting 18 December 2019, Bitfinex’s customers will no longer be required to pay a fee for deposits of less than USD 1,000 equivalent.

Firstly introduced in December 2017, the small deposit fee aimed to counter the high number of small deposits made in an attempt to spam Bitfinex’s platform and slow down their services. As such, numerous small deposits created an excess of tiny wallet inputs that required wallet input consolidation maintenance. The small deposit fee kept withdrawals flowing smoothly for all the customers. However, the company affirmed that this fee is not required anymore, as they have developed capabilities to deter and thwart deposit-related spam attacks.