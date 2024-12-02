Sling TV accepts crypto payments from BitPay

Through the payment provider BitPay, users can now select and pay for their digital streaming service with their preferred digital currency - whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin. Sling users can curate a personalised content library with options like Extras, Premiums, and A La Carte channels. Sling is also available on the most popular web browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs. And now, by adding a crypto payment subscription manager, Sling brings choice and convenience to its checkout process.

Cryptocurrency is an increasingly popular way for consumers to make online purchases. BitPay, one of the largest global blockchain payment providers, supports more than 90 different crypto wallet applications.