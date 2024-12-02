Slide adds crypto payments using BitPay

Using Slide, consumers can earn 4% cash back when paying online or in store through contactless checkout. Customers can earn 5% cash back when paying with crypto through BitPay. The Slide app works with 150 retailers at 100.000 US locations including Lowe’s, Ulta Beauty, Chipotle, and more.

BitPay accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP and Ether, as well as four dollar-backed stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD for payment.

Crypto funds deposited ahead of time earn an extra 1% (5% total) on every purchase and speed up the payment process at checkout. To pay with Slide, customers select the retailer, enter the purchase amount, and input the serial number online at point of sale or scan a barcode on their phones. Slide customers can also link to credit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.