Skrill adds new crypto-to-crypto buy and sell feature

As a result, customers no longer have to convert their interests in one cryptocurrency back into fiat currencies before purchasing an interest in a new cryptocurrency, resulting in fewer transactions and lower fees, according to the official press release. Moreover, there is now a Bitcoin pairing available for every cryptocurrency available in Skrill, with future pairings expected to be added soon.

Customers can use their Skrill wallet to purchase interests in nine cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ether and Litecoin. They can also choose from more than 100 deposit methods including 40+ fiat currencies to begin buying crypto right away.

Skrill is part of the payments platform, Paysafe, which provides payments services for specialised industries. It first launched its cryptocurrency service in July 2018, offering Skrill customers the opportunity to instantly buy and sell interests in cryptocurrencies.