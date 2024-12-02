SIX Swiss Exchange, Nasdaq to develop distributed ledger technology

Nasdaq will work closely with its technology partner Chain to provide distributed ledger technology for a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for SIXs OTC (over-the-counter) structured products business. The solution will integrate with other systems managed by SIX that use DLT functionalities at the core of the Nasdq Financial Framework.

For SIX, this will be a first-hand experience with DLT solutions and will allow it to investigate how to leverage blockchain technology for itself and its members in the post-trade environment.

SIX and Nasdaq have been partners for more than 10 years. In October 2016, the two companies have extended their technology contract.