SIX Digital Exchange partners with DLT Finance

SDX, part of SIX Group, started collaborating with DLT Finance to expand their institutional crypto services. In this collaboration, SDX will assume the roles of custodian and staking provider, while DLT Finance’s subsidiary DLT Securities will serve as a fully embedded counterparty for brokerage and trading.











Augmenting crypto services for institutional clients

The combined offering marks a significant step toward expanding crypto trading and custody services for institutional clients. The solution meets the evolving needs of institutional investors who seek to access crypto markets in a fully regulated, secure, and reliable environment.

DLT Finance’s regulatory-compliant trading and brokerage capabilities combined with SDX’s crypto custody and post-trade services create an end-to-end solution for clients. Together, the two companies provide a streamlined path to regulated trading, brokerage, and custody services for banks and institutions.

Officials from SDX said that as the digital asset industry advances, SDX remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions to institutional clients. The collaboration with DLT Finance further solidifies SDX Web3’s standing as a crypto service provider in Switzerland. Likewise, it emphasises the company’s position to offer a one-stop shop to financial institutions that are looking to scale their digital asset business.

Also commenting in this news, representatives from DLT said that the partnership between SDX and DLT Finance builds on their shared principles of security, reliability, and technological excellence. This represents a significant step towards a secure and regulated pan-European ecosystem for cryptocurrencies and digital securities.





What does SDX Web3 do?

SDX Web3 is an SDX crypto service and infrastructure provider. Launched in 2022 as part of SIX Group, one of Europe’s providers of financial market infrastructure, SDX Web3 adheres to the Group’s high quality and security standards. SDX Web3 offers crypto and digital assets custody and infrastructure services for institutional clients who aim to scale their business by providing efficient access to public blockchain infrastructure.





More information about DLT Finance

DLT Finance is a BaFin-regulated investment company that offers institutional-grade digital asset services, including digital asset brokerage with multi-exchange access, and digital asset custody with a dynamic key security management system. Regulatory compliance, comprehensive trade execution, and a tested security infrastructure are at the core of DLT Finance’s building blocks.