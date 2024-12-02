SIX Digital Exchange partners Fireblock

The company’s Web3 dedicated unit, called SDX Web3 Services, is already working on integrating SDX non-custodial staking access into Fireblocks’ solution. Initially, this partnership will focus on delivering an institutional custody solution for digital assets, paving the way for a transition for financial institutions into the Web 3.0 economy.

SDX Web3 Services will integrate Fireblocks’ MPC-based solution, designed to support institutions with a multi-layer security platform to store and transfer digital assets into its system. Starting with key cryptocurrencies and expanding into other classes of tokens, these services will include key storage, transaction execution and monitoring with banking-grade compliance standards, automated reporting, and blockchain management.

The platform integration will consist of the institutional-grade standards and remains in line with SIX Group’s standards in the market. This offering is intended for Swiss and European institutional clients such as banks, corporates, and other financial institutions. The go-live is planned for H2 2022.