Six Clovers launches digital currency payments solution

The company is founded by former PayPal business and technology leaders Jim Nguyen and Nas Kavian and is backed by investments from Borderless Capital as the lead investor with participation from BCW Group and Grupo Supervielle, one of Argentina’s banks, along with angel investors.

The payment network is built on Algorand, a leading blockchain accelerating the convergence of decentralised and traditional finance. Six Clovers wants to meet the demand of faster payments with its launch of RAPID, a decentralised payment network.

The network uses regulated stable coins including USDC to represent fiat on-chain and enables the instant transfer of value between sender and receiver. Transactions are peer-to-peer, reducing counter party risk.