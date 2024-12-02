Siren partners with Chainalysis

The partnership aims to address the growing need for sophisticated intelligence technology to combat illicit cryptocurrency activity as digital currencies gain mainstream acceptance. Chainalysis focuses on building trust in blockchains to facilitate the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency while ensuring safety and security for participants. Its data-driven software is used for investigation, compliance, and market intelligence, aiding in the resolution of notable criminal cases and the safe expansion of consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Siren operates as an AI-driven Investigative Intelligence platform, used by law enforcement, national security, and cyber threat investigators globally. It integrates and improves local classified information with external vendor data and public sources to identify patterns, actors, and events.

The main scope of the partnership

The collaboration between Siren and Chainalysis enables real-time identification of illicit activity across multiple data sources, including Chainalysis’ on-chain data. This allows investigators to map addresses to named services, detect illicit activity in progress, and build cases more effectively.

The Siren platform leverages Chainalysis Investigations API (IAPI) to prioritise and expedite investigations. The API assists in enriching existing datasets with Chainalysis insights, enhancing large-scale investigations, surfacing new leads, and uncovering connections between different cases.

In the official press release, representatives from Siren expressed the importance of linking crypto data across various sources for investigators, highlighting the synergies between the two companies' missions. In turn, officials from Chainalysis talked about the relevance of cryptocurrency beyond specialised cyber law enforcement units. The partnership aims to enable investigators to leverage Chainalysis data alongside other sources to identify intelligence signals and actionable leads across various specialities.

More information about the two companies

Siren is an all-in-one investigation platform leveraged by organisations to protect people, assets, and networks. It integrates data from open-source, vendor, and classified sources, offering analysts easy-to-use search, analytics, visualisation, and reporting capabilities for investigations at enterprise scale.

Chainalysis, on the other hand, is a blockchain data platform providing data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and cybersecurity companies globally. Its data powers investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software, contributing to the promotion of financial freedom with reduced risk in blockchain transactions.