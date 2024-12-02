Singapore to test blockchain PoC for diamond trading

The exchange is working with Kynetix, which develops blockchain-powered commodity marketplaces, and Everledger, which uses the tech to track the trade of diamonds, to authenticate a proof-of-concept aimed at creating verifiable trails for precious stones.

According to a press release for CoinDesk, the concept is designed to enable holders of diamonds with certificates from a verification laboratory to authenticate the ownership and authenticity of the diamonds using a distributed ledger. Changes of diamond ownership on SDiX will be updated on the ledger, creating a digital record for market participants.