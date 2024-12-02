Singapore FinTech Association and R3 enter partnership

This partnership with the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA) and R3 enables startups in SFA’s network with access to Corda, the first purpose-built blockchain for enterprises, through R3’s Venture Development program.

With the aim to support early stage companies to be successful, R3’s Venture Development program is the gateway into R3’s ecosystem for all pre-series A companies building on Corda. The program is designed to help startups validate their business and product market fit faster through community events, workshops, mentorship from industry leaders and access to prospects and investors.

With more than 350 participants, the thriving ecosystem building on Corda exemplifies the possibilities that this exciting technology offers as these companies bring more applications built on Corda (CorDapps) live to reduce costs, create new revenue streams or reshape entire markets.

R3’s partnership with SFA is the latest in R3’s long-term commitment to Singapore’s blockchain ecosystem, including partnerships with IMDA’s OpenNodes initiative, Tribe Accelerator, F10, and LongHash.