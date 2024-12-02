Singapore cryptocurrency cafe launches as regulators sound warnings

The downtown pitstop sells “hand brew” coffee, sandwiches and eco-friendly beauty products and accepts Bitcoin, its own virtual currency called Ducatus and other cashless payments.

The company’s move to promote the use of its own currency through commercial enterprise, rather than speculative investment, comes the same week the Monetary Authority of Singapore pushed investors to exercise “extreme caution” toward the cryptocurrency market, which many feel is in a bubble.

However, Ducatus CEO Ronny Tome told Reuters, that he believes cryptocurrencies have a future, adding he had plans to open more cafes in other countries and team up with hotels and travel agencies.