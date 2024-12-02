Singapore-based Ryde allows customers Bitcoin payments

The app’s users will be able to store and convert Bitcoin to the company’s RydeCoin with no transaction costs. Customers can top up a maximum of USD 700 in Bitcoin at a time to pay for rides. Ryde incorporated cryptocurrency as a payment method natively into its own app by allowing the storage and use of Bitcoin through its built-in digital wallet RydePay.

The company began working on integrating crypto features to its app in 2019, when 60% of Singaporeans still preferred cash transactions. The COVID-19 pandemic suddenly made cashless transactions more desirable, and the company ensued development, according to Ryde staff.