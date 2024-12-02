Singapore Air Charter includes crypto in its payment portfolio

Singapore Air Charter has unveiled a new initiative aimed at enhancing payment options for its executive passenger and freight services. Under this new approach, Singapore Air Charter is introducing flexible instalment plans as an alternative to the traditional lump-sum payment method. The aim is to ensure a smoother and more convenient experience for customers seeking the aviation company's services.

Representatives from Singapore Air Charter cited by businessairportinternational.com emphasised the company's commitment to customer-centric services. They revealed that the introduction of these new payment solutions is a direct response to customer feedback, designed to provide easy and flexible access to the premium offerings.

Accepting cryptocurrency payments

In line with evolving financial trends, Singapore Air Charter is also expanding its payment options to include cryptocurrency. This decision acknowledges the growing acceptance and versatility of digital currencies, and by adopting cryptocurrency as a payment method, the company aims to meet the preferences of a digitally conscious clientele.

Company officials noted that there is a rising demand for cryptocurrency due to its flexibility and potential for increased privacy. They expressed excitement about accommodating this trend and expanding the range of payment choices available to clients. This strategic move aligns with the company's goal of making premium services more accessible to a broader spectrum of customers.





Crypto payments in the travel industry

According to financefeeds.com, in 2013, CheapAir became the pioneering online travel agency to accept cryptocurrency payments, specifically in the form of Bitcoin. The subsequent year witnessed Air Baltic following suit, positioning itself as the world's inaugural airline to embrace Bitcoin payments. Notably, Switzerland's Kessler Collection and the Dolder Grand in the United States introduced Bitcoin as a viable payment option for patrons in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

The growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within the travel industry is a compelling development. Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP), a prominent payment network owned by airlines worldwide, is actively collaborating to integrate cryptocurrency payment alternatives across its extensive roster of over 260 airlines and travel merchants.

Some of the main advantages offered by cryptocurrency transactions include diminished fees and improved conversion rates for international purchases, as well as a level of privacy and expediency.